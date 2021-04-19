Jordan Spieth’s flop shot with shot trail at 2018 Zurich Classic

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Apr 19, 2021
During second-round Foursomes at the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Jordan Spieth hits his 48-foot chip shot on the par-4 13th hole to within a foot, then playing partner Ryan Palmer sinks the putt for par at TPC Louisiana. Check out Spieth’s flop shot with a tracer on the ball from multiple angles.