Jordan Spieth’s flop shot with shot trail at 2018 Zurich Classic

Apr 19, 2021

During second-round Foursomes at the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Jordan Spieth hits his 48-foot chip shot on the par-4 13th hole to within a foot, then playing partner Ryan Palmer sinks the putt for par at TPC Louisiana. Check out Spieth’s flop shot with a tracer on the ball from multiple angles.