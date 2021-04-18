Stewart Cink's clutch birdie at No. 17 is Shot of the Day

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Apr 18, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink makes a clutch 8-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th hole, getting him to 19-under par for the tournament.
