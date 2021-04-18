×
Stewart Cink's clutch birdie at No. 17 is Shot of the Day

Apr 18, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink makes a clutch 8-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th hole, getting him to 19-under par for the tournament.