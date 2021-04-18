Stewart Cink and family speak following victory at RBC Heritage

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Apr 18, 2021
Following his victory at the 2021 RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink discusses winning the tournament with his son Reagan on the bag, and the family discusses the emotions following the victory.
