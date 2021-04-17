×
Stewart Cink maintains five-stroke lead after Round 3 at RBC Heritage

Apr 17, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink carded a 2-under 69 and at 18-under for the tournament, maintains his five-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round.