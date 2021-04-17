Stewart Cink maintains five-stroke lead after Round 3 at RBC Heritage

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Apr 17, 2021
In the third round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink carded a 2-under 69 and at 18-under for the tournament, maintains his five-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round.
