Emiliano Grillo interview after Round 3 of RBC Heritage

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Apr 17, 2021
Following his third-round 69 at the 2021 RBC Heritage, Emiliano Grillo discusses playing a solid round of golf and being in the mix going into Sunday's final round.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.