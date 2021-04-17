×
Collin Morikawa interview after Round 3 of RBC Heritage

Apr 17, 2021

Following his third-round 67 at the 2021 RBC Heritage, Collin Morikawa discusses being streaky on the back nine to put himself within five strokes going into Sunday’s final round.