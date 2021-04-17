Collin Morikawa interview after Round 3 of RBC Heritage

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Apr 17, 2021
Following his third-round 67 at the 2021 RBC Heritage, Collin Morikawa discusses being streaky on the back nine to put himself within five strokes going into Sunday’s final round.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.