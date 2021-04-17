×
Camilo Villegas barely avoids water and birdies at RBC Heritage

Apr 17, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Camilo Villegas lands his tee shot just barely over the water, and makes a 13-foot putt to birdie the par-3 14th hole.