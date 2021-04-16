×
Will Zalatoris dials in tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

Apr 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Will Zalatoris lands his 202-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.