Stewart Cink dials in tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

Apr 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink lands his 169-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.