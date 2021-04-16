×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Matthew Fitzpatrick's nice approach yields birdie at RBC Heritage

Apr 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Matthew Fitzpatrick lands his 146-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.