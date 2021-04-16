×
Emiliano Grillo sticks tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

Apr 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Emiliano Grillo lands his 165-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.