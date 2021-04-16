×
Corey Conners’ Round 2 highlights from RBC Heritage

Apr 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Corey Conners carded a 7-under 64 to get to 11-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.