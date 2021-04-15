×
Webb Simpson dials in tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

Apr 15, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson lands his 183-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.