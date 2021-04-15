Patrick Cantlay's impressive second leads to birdie at RBC Heritage

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Apr 15, 2021
In the opening round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay lands his 179-yard approach from the pine straw on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.
