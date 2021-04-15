×
Cameron Smith cards closing birdie at RBC Heritage

Apr 15, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Cameron Smith nearly holes out from 174 yards out, stopping his approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.