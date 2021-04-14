×
Will Zalatoris on playing his first RBC Heritage

Apr 14, 2021

Prior to the 2021 RBC Heritage, Will Zalatoris talks about playing Harbour Town Golf Links for the first time and his iron game working to his advantage on the course.