×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Matt Fitzpatrick walk-and-talk at RBC Heritage

Apr 14, 2021

Prior to the 2021 RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick goes through his routine during a practice round and explains why his yardage book and data entry is so important to his game.