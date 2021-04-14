×
Dustin Johnson on giving up the Green Jacket before RBC Heritage

Apr 14, 2021

Prior to the 2021 RBC Heritage, Dustin Johnson reacts to having to give back the Green Jacket while sharing his excitement for the 2021 Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama.