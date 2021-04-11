×
Will Zalatoris’ comments after Round 4 of the Masters

Apr 12, 2021

Following his final round 70 at the 2021 Masters Tournament, Will Zalatoris reflects on his first Masters appearance and how motivated he is moving forward after his solo second place finish.