Will Zalatoris’ comments after Round 4 of the Masters

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Apr 12, 2021
Following his final round 70 at the 2021 Masters Tournament, Will Zalatoris reflects on his first Masters appearance and how motivated he is moving forward after his solo second place finish.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.