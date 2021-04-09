×
Justin Thomas’ trainer Kolby Tullier

Apr 09, 2021

Kolby “K-Wayne” Tullier, trainer for PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas and other PGA TOUR and LPGA players, joins Cory to go in-depth on what makes JT successful inside and outside of the gym. Hear insight on how JT prepped for his win at THE PLAYERS Championship and how he’s getting ready for The Masters while also learning a ton of practical knowledge on exercises and movements you can incorporate into your own game to see immediate results.