×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Justin Rose’s comments after Round 2 of the Masters

Apr 09, 2021

Following his second-round even-par 72 at the 2021 Masters Tournament, Justin Rose talks about his up-and-down round and what his mindset is heading into the weekend with the lead.