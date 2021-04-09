×
Jordan Spieth’s comments after Round 2 of the Masters

Apr 09, 2021

Following his second-round 4-under 68 at the 2021 Masters Tournament, Jordan Spieth talks about playing himself into contention and entering the weekend just two off the lead at Augusta National.