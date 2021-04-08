×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Will Zalatoris’ comments after Round 1 of the Masters

Apr 08, 2021

Following his opening-round 2-under 70 at the 2021 Masters Tournament, Will Zalatoris talks about playing in his first Masters and how prepared for it heading into this week at Augusta.