×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Kris Ventura’s pre-round warm-up routine

Apr 08, 2021

Before every round Kris Ventura plays on the PGA TOUR, he goes through an extensive warm up routine, and we have an all-access look at how he prepares for competition.