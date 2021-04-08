×
Breakdown of Jordan Spieth’s pre-shot routine

Apr 08, 2021

Golf instructor Travis Fulton breaks down aspects of 12-time PGA TOUR winner Jordan Spieth’s pre-shot routine. He makes comparisons to Jason Dufner, who Spieth has taken advice from.