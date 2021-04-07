×
Top 10 shots from the 2020-21 season … so far

Apr 07, 2021

Check out the top 10 shots from the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season through the Valero Texas Open, featuring incredible moments from Jordan Spieth, Brooks Kopeka and Sergio Garcia.