PGA TOUR players pick their dream ‘Champions Dinner’ at the Masters

Apr 06, 2021
The annual Masters ‘Champions Dinner’ is well-known tradition where all past champions get together for a meal planned by the previous winner. PGA TOUR players Rory McIlroy, Matthew Wolff and Paul Casey talk about what they would include in their meal if they are fortunate enough to win the Masters.