Bryson DeChambeau shares his best advice for Masters first-timers

Apr 06, 2021
Prior to the 2021 Masters Tournament, Bryson DeChambeau reflects on what he learned from his first appearance at Augusta National and discusses the advice he gave to amateur Ollie Osborne.
