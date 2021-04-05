×
Jordan Spieth’s winning highlights from Valero

Apr 05, 2021

At the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth claimed his 12th victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 67-70-67-66 to finish at 18-under-par at TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks).