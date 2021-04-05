Jordan Spieth’s winning highlights from Valero

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Apr 05, 2021
At the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth claimed his 12th victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 67-70-67-66 to finish at 18-under-par at TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks).
