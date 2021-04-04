×
Jordan Spieth speaks following 2021 Valero Texas Open victory

Apr 04, 2021

After his 6-under 66 in the final round to win the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth talks about struggles he overcame to win his first PGA TOUR title since 2017.