Jordan Spieth speaks following 2021 Valero Texas Open victory

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Apr 04, 2021
After his 6-under 66 in the final round to win the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth talks about struggles he overcame to win his first PGA TOUR title since 2017.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.