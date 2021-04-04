×
Jordan Spieth shoots 6-under 66 to win Valero Texas Open

Apr 05, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth fired a 6-under 66 to get to 18-under par for the tournament and earn his 12th career PGA TOUR victory.