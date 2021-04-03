×
Jordan Spieth’s Round 3 highlights from Valero

Apr 04, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth carded a 5-under 67, shooting a 31 on the final nine, and is tied for the lead at 12-under par heading into Sunday.