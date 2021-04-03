Jordan Spieth’s Round 3 highlights from Valero

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Apr 04, 2021
In the third round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth carded a 5-under 67, shooting a 31 on the final nine, and is tied for the lead at 12-under par heading into Sunday.
