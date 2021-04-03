×
Jordan Spieth interview after Round 3 at Valero

Apr 04, 2021

Following his 5-under 67 in the third round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth discusses his 31 on the back nine and having a share of the lead going into Sunday's final round.