Gary Woodland nearly aces No. 16 at Valero

Apr 03, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Gary Woodland's tee shot ends up less than 2 feet from the flag, leading to a tap-in birdie at the par-3 16th hole.