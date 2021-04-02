×
Spieth’s distractions, Phil’s redemption and Fowler’s first bogey-free round

Apr 03, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Valero Texas Open, where Jordan Spieth bypassed the funny distractions to execute a killer par save, Phil Mickelson nearly holed-out on 18 after recording a 10 on the hole the day prior and Rickie Fowler had his first bogey-free scorecard in 85 rounds.