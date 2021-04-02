×
Ryan Armour sticks approach to set up birdie at Valero

Apr 02, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Ryan Armour lands his 99-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.