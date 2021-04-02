×
Phil Mickelson scores 10 at Valero Texas Open

Apr 02, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Phil Mickelson finds water and battles the rocks before making a 10 on the par-5 18th hole, tying his second highest score ever carded on TOUR.