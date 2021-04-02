Phil Mickelson scores 10 at Valero Texas Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Apr 02, 2021
In the opening round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Phil Mickelson finds water and battles the rocks before making a 10 on the par-5 18th hole, tying his second highest score ever carded on TOUR.
