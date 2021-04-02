×
Jordan Spieth’s Round 2 highlights from Valero

Apr 02, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth carded a 2-under 70, placing him at 7-under for the tournament, two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.