D.A. Points dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Valero

Apr 02, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, D.A. Points lands his 201-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.