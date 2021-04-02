×
Corey Conners makes up-and-down birdie through trees at Valero

Apr 02, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Corey Conners finds the green from the trees with his third shot and drains an 8-foot birdie putt at the par-5 2nd hole.