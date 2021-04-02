Corey Conners makes up-and-down birdie through trees at Valero

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Apr 02, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Corey Conners finds the green from the trees with his third shot and drains an 8-foot birdie putt at the par-5 2nd hole.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.