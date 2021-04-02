×
Cameron Tringale takes lead into the weekend at Valero

Apr 02, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Cameron Tringale carded a 3-under 69 to get to 9-under for the tournament, good enough for a two-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.