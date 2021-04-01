×
Matt Kuchar dials in approach to set up birdie at Valero

Apr 01, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Matt Kuchar lands his 119-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.