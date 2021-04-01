×
Keith Mitchell's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Valero

Apr 01, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Keith Mitchell lands his 229-yard tee shot 5 feet form the cup at the par-3 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.