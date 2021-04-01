Jordan Spieth's tight wedge sets up birdie at Valero

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Apr 01, 2021
In the opening round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth's 75-yard wedge to 7 feet sets up birdie on the par-5 18th hole to card a 4-under 32 on his opening nine.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.