Jordan Spieth's tight wedge sets up birdie at Valero

Apr 01, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth's 75-yard wedge to 7 feet sets up birdie on the par-5 18th hole to card a 4-under 32 on his opening nine.