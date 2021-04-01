×
Hideki Matsuyama uses nice tee shot to set up birdie in Round 1 at Valero

Apr 01, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 228-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.