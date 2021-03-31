Corey Conners meets with Monday Qualifier at Valero

|
Mar 31, 2021
Corey Conners Monday qualified into the 2019 Valero Texas Open and would go on to pick up his first PGA TOUR victory at the event. He meets with 39-year-old Texas driving range pro J.J. Killeen, who earned the final spot into the 2021 Valero Texas Open. The two discuss the difficulty of Monday qualifying and the potential Killeen has.