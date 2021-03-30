Abraham Ancer on his strategy to tackle the 5th hole prior to Volero

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 30, 2021
Prior to the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Abraham Ancer breaks down how the 5th hole will play differently this year and his strategy to attack it heading into the week.
