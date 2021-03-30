‘Drop It In’ with Jimmy Fallon at THE PLAYERS

|
Mar 30, 2021
Prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Jimmy Fallon arranged for top PGA TOUR players to sneak in weird phrases in the middle of their press conferences as casually as possible. Check out players such as Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau attempt to drop in the phrases without causing suspicion.