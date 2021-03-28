×
Victor Perez makes short birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 28, 2021

In the Consolation match of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Victor Perez makes a 4-foot birdie putt at the par-4 13th hole to get to 3-down against Matt Kuchar.