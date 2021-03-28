×
Scottie Scheffler nice tee shot leads to go-ahead birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 28, 2021

In the Semifinals of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Scottie Scheffler lands his 150-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie to go 1-up against Matt Kuchar with one hole to, which would prove to be enough to for the win to advance to Championship match against Billy Horschel.